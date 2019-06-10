June 10, 2019

Police rule out foul play after body burned in hay bale

Police have ruled out criminal activity as the cause of death of a man whose charred body was found near the village of Kivisili in the Larnaca district on Sunday afternoon.

In statements on Sunday, Larnaca police spokesman Charalambos Zachariou said that shortly after 6pm the fire services responded to a fire in the Kition area and while extinguishing the blaze found the charred corpse in a hay bale.

A passer-by had alerted the fire services and police to the fire and the presence of a dead body.

Initial reports suggested he may have been tied up.

A post mortem was carried out by state pathologists Sophocles Sophocleous, Nicholas Charalambous and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou in the evening in Larnaca, during which the possibility of a criminal act was ruled out.

