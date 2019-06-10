June 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Tatiana Stupak puts on annual charity concert

by Eleni Philippou00

The pianist Tatiana Stupak’s annual birthday charity concerts in Limassol have become increasingly popular in the last few years and now she’s getting ready to put on one more night of music.

In 2018 Stupak won the award as Russian Cultural Woman of the Year in Cyprus, and was selected for the Top Ladies Cyprus gala in April this year. She also took part in a live TV show for charity in 2018 and is a winner of international piano and organ competitions. With that in mind, Tatiana invites the public to experience her latest concert with invited international guests, all for a good cause.

Thursday June 13, Limassol’s Municipal Gardens Open Air Theatre will welcome Stupak and Friends with the co-operation of the Limassol Municipality in support of the breast cancer charity Europa Donna. In charge for the evening and presenting the acts will be Julia Vertova from Russian Wave Radio.

Variety will again be a feature of the concert as numerous artists from Cyprus and abroad are taking part from several genres. There will not only be popular classical music, but also 20th century classic pop songs, and dancers accompanying some of the music. Stupak herself will play two piano solo works: Prokofiev’s Mercutio and Chopin’s Ballade No.1 and will also accompany singers and instrumentalists.

The concert will open with a short performance by ballet dancers from Vania Vrondi’s Russian Professional Art School. Young talent will continue the performance as four of the best students from the Tatiana Stupak School of Music will then play some classical and jazz music on piano and violin.

Artists from Belgrade, Moscow and Cyprus will also perform, some with a soprano background, others in rhythmic gymnastics, tango and the oboe.

 

Tatiana Stupak and Friends

Charity concert by pianist Tatiana Stupak and other artists from Cyprus and abroad to help Europa Donna. June 13. Municipal Gardens Open Air Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25/20/15. Tel: 7777-7040

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X