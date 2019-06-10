June 10, 2019

Transport ministry signs agreement to improve bus system

The transport ministry on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the municipalities in the Larnaca district for the creation of modern bus stops and shelters and the upgrading of other public transport infrastructure.

“We have undertaken and are in the process of implementing significant and far-reaching actions to upgrade public transport islandwide,” Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou said at the signing ceremony in Larnaca.

The same agreements have been signed with municipalities in the Nicosia and Limassol districts.

“This memorandum opens the way for structured cooperation between the two parties to create an investment plan and to implement the much-needed modern public transport infrastructure in the municipalities and communities of Larnaca,” Anastasiadou said.

The ministry, she added, has almost completed the design for the standardised bus stops and shelters and is preparing a tender notice for construction. The recording of the locations of all bus stops and shelters has already been completed and in 2018 alone some 73 new bus stops were created in 33 communities across the island, the minister said.

“This Memorandum of Understanding is a model for long-term cooperation and we expect more to be signed soon with other local authorities.

The communities represented at the signing on Monday were Larnaca, Athienou, Livadhia, Aradippou, Dromolaxia-Meneu Delikipos, Kalavasos, Kition, Kornos, Mazotos, Maroni, Menoyia, Xylotymbos, Xylophagou  Ormidhia, Oroklini, Pervolia, Pyla, Pyrgos, and Choirokoitia.

 

 

