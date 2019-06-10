June 10, 2019

Water cuts in parts of Limassol on Wednesday

The Water Board of Limassol has announced that on Wednesday, June 12, there would be a cut to supply from 7am to 1pm in Omonia and Ayios Spyridonas, due to improvement works.

Homes west of Omonoia Avenue, south of Paphos Street, east of Miltonos Street and north of Franklin Roosevelt Avenue will be affected, the water board said.

It added that every effort would be made to carry out the works as quickly as possible.

