June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
by Leo Leonidou00
Cyprus went down to a 1-0 defeat in Russia in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday night

Cyprus were beaten 1-0 in Russia in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday night.

Aleksei Ionov scored the only goal of the game, meaning Cyprus suffered their second straight defeat following a 3-1 loss to Scotland on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s qualifiers, Germany scored five times in 27 minutes in the first half to crush Estonia 8-0 on Tuesday and make it three wins in three Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers.

The Germans are now on nine points, three behind group leaders Northern Ireland, who have four wins from four but needed an 86th minute winner by Paddy McNair to edge past hosts Belarus 1-0.

Marco Reus and Serge Gnabry scored two goals each and Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Guendogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane were also on target for Germany in a completely one-sided encounter.

Tuesday’s Euro 2020 qualifying results:

Russia
1
Cyprus
0

Italy
2
Bos-Herze
1

Belarus
0
Northern Ireland
1

Germany
8
Estonia
0

Hungary
1
Wales
0

Belgium
3
Scotland
0

Kazakhstan
4
San Marino
0

Azerbaijan
1
Slovakia
5

Greece
2
Armenia
3

Liechtenstein
0
Finland
2

Albania
2
Moldova
0

Andorra
0
France
4

Iceland
2
Turkey

