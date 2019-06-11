June 11, 2019

Anastasiades meets head of ILO in Geneva

by Jean Christou

The Cyprus economy in Cyprus, relations between the government and union and employers’ organisations, ongoing reforms, and the political situation were among the issues addressed a bilateral meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, in the morning at the UN building in Geneva.

The meeting, which took place in the framework of the ILP centenary was also attended by the labour minister Zeta Emilianidou and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromos and other Cypriot officials.

After the meeting, the president signed the ILO visitors’ book.

In his message Anastasiades wrote that “the historic ILO centenary summit is more than just a celebration of the long history and achievements of the organisation. This centennial is also the time to think about the path we have to collectively shape for the future of work”.

“In the midst of the changes, we must invest in people’s skills to make full use of the real opportunities offered by future work. In this effort, which is closely linked to the [UN] 2030 agenda, we must all take responsibility and strengthen political cohesion, particularly between the fields of labour, trade and the economy,” he added.

 

