June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Events that Take a Step #withrefugees

by Eleni Philippou00

To mark World Refugee Day, held each year on June 20, the UNHCR Office in Cyprus has teamed up with diverse partners to create a series of events in Nicosia and Larnaca this month. Starting today and running until June 24, diversity and multiculturalism will be celebrated and put in the spotlight.

The biggest event is a concert with well-known singer Alexia on June 20. The internationally-acclaimed Cypriot artist will perform with refugee children and other special guests in the centre of Nicosia at Costanza Moat and free of charge. But before that, there’s a lot more going on.

On Friday this will include the 6th Annual World Refugee Day Street Festival. Refugees living in Cyprus will be part of the festival with world music, food from different countries, children’s activities and info stands. Bringing elements from their cultures, the festival is a great insight into other cultures that Cyprus residents may not interact with frequently while also giving space for refugees to be proud of their heritage and show their traditions. A similar event will also happen in Larnaca on June 24 at Foinoikudes.

World Refugee Day events will also be part of the upcoming Fork Food market on June 21 with refugee chefs cooking up delicious dishes from Arabic, Ethiopian and Somali cuisines, alongside other food vendors.

 

World Refugee Day 2019 Events

Activities including music, food and children’s games to mark the World Refugee Day. June 11-24. Nicosia and Larnaca. Main organiser: UNHCR Office in Cyprus. More info at www.unhcr.org/cy/2019/05/31/this-world-refugee-day-join-us-and-take-a-step-withrefugees

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X