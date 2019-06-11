International School of Paphos strengthens German links

The Goethe-Institut Cyprus announces the addition of a second Cypriot school, the International School of Paphos (ISOP), to the German Pasch network, thus strengthening its presence in Paphos.
To celebrate this, a reception will take place on Tuesday, June 11 at 6pm at the Old Powerhouse in Paphos, in the presence of the deputy mayor of Paphos, the ambassador of Germany to Cyprus and the directors of ISOP and the Goethe-Institut.
Saxophonist Christos Zenios and percussionist Marios Nicolaou will add a musical note to the programme, while pupils from ISOP will perform a presentation.
The initiative ‘Schools: partners for the future’ (Pasch) strengthens and connects a global network of more than 1,800 partner schools that have a special connection to Germany. Schools that place a high value on German can benefit from the initiative by having their teachers and students, as well as the schools themselves, carry out exchanges and collaborate with each other. In addition to the Pancyprian gymnasium in Nicosia – which has been a Pasch school since 2012 – ISOP is now being added to the network.
The presence of the Goethe-Institut in Paphos – which has grown stronger in recent years, through various cultural activities and the offer of German language courses – is now further reinforced through the inclusion of the ISOP in the global network.
German has been an integral part of ISOP’s mainstream secondary school programme since its foundation in 1987. Its teachers regularly attend professional development seminars offered by the Goethe-Institut and its graduates frequently go on to study at universities in German-speaking countries, as well as the UK, USA and many other places. Joining the Pasch network will give ISOP’s staff and students even more opportunities to enhance their teaching and learning.
The International school’s recently completed boarding house and its planned 300-seat theatre will allow for even more synergies between ISOP and the Goethe-Institut, as well as artists from Germany and all around the world.
Date and Time: June 11, 6pm.
Venue: Old Powerhouse, 8 Vladimiros Heracleous str., Paphos
Language: English
Free Admission – only by invitation
Information: 22-674606, [email protected], www.goethe.de/cyprus
