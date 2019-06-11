June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

It’s not just the noise pollution!

by CM Reader's View01

Anyone who lives in Cyprus gets used to constant noise pollution, illegal parking, trash on the street, animal abuse, dog mess, graffiti etc.

What is sad is the lack of action taken by authorities, who perhaps don’t know better themselves. Not much will change until they start penalizing uncivilized behavior like this.

They would rather install 1,000 traffic cones than hire 1 traffic warden.

Another noise polluted summer for Napa and Paphos

