Medical Association under investigation by competition commission

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) announced on Tuesday it was carrying out an on-site check at the offices of the Medical Association (CyMA) over decisions and actions it took urging members not to join Gesy.
The CPC said in a written statement the search started on Tuesday.
It concerns possible violation by CyMA and its members of the law on protection of competition and article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union that prohibits cartels and other agreements that could disrupt free competition in the European Economic Area’s internal market, the CPC said.
The probe concerns actions and decisions by CyMA and its members including medical companies and local medical boards concerning their participation or not on Gesy “and more specifically their decisions and/or actions with which they call on, urge or advise their members not to participate in Gesy.”
The Commission said that this does not mean that those under investigation are guilty. The aim is to collect the necessary information to carry out the probe, it said.
Earlier in the year, the vast majority of medical societies explicitly dismissed claims of manipulation by the leadership of CyMA and declared that they would not make any agreements with the state over participating in Gesy if all demands of the association were not met.
The demands made by CyMA following an extraordinary general assembly in October last year involve allowing private doctors within Gesy to practice outside the system; increasing the Gesy budget; full administrative and financial autonomy of state hospitals before Gesy is implemented; a guaranteed unit price for specialist doctors involved in outpatient care; and inpatient fees per medical procedure.
Last February, a prominent member of the association, paediatrician Alkis Papadouris’ resignation letter accused CyMA’s medical board (SIS) of blackmailing doctors to not participate in Gesy, as the board was planning to create a private health platform which doctors participating in Gesy are barred from.
Papadouris had claimed SIS’ leadership was fully controlled by the association of private doctors (Enik).
In April, the private hospitals association (Pasin) announced that 14 of its members that have decided not to join Gesy were part of the private medicine network deeming that this best served the goal of providing quality health services to Cypriot patients within viable terms.