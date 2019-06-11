June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Mitsero murders: The facts will (hopefully) come out in court

by CM Reader's View00
A body is taken out of the temporary facility at Mitsero red lake (Christos Theodorides)

The facts will come out in court. If they are found to be negligent/incompetent they should be found guilty and punished.

Furthermore, the police chief offered a public apology which implies incompetence therefore some kind of guilt. It seems that procedures for missing persons were not executed correctly.

Some would say that the chief of police was naive beyond belief for issuing such a statement and making the state liable for compensation. Whether the state is guilty or not will be proven or disproven in court or following a public enquiry.

For him to to issue this statement shows how incompetent he is for holding this high office.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X