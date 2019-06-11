Orchestra with a difference plays for World Refugee Day

Sistema Cyprus’ orchestra is preparing to draw everyone into its rhythm with a concert on Wednesday dedicated to the World Refugee Day. Seventy-five children from Nicosia and Larnaca will be joined by the Windcraft Junior Band to showcase their talent and achievements through a musical programme that will offer the audience some beautiful music and great inspiration. The concert will take place at 6.30pm at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation’s Open Air Theatre in Faneromeni, Nicosia.
The event is organised under the auspices of the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Refugees in Cyprus as part of its activities on the occasion of World Refugee Day. Under the slogan “Join us and take a step #WithRefugees”, the concert aims to send a ‘loud musical’ message calling for the respect, acceptance and integration of refugees into their new societies.
“Across the world, institutions and individual people from all different socio-economic levels take small or big steps in solidarity with refugees,” say the organisers. “Inspired by the actions of so many others, we invite each and every one of you to take a step and support refugees in any way you can on this World Refugee Day.”
The orchestra, under the artistic and musical direction of Petros Stylianou, promises to take the audience on a musical journey through rhythms and melodies from around the world and especially from Latin America.
The audience will also have the opportunity to make a donation to Sistema Cyprus on the day, supporting its efforts to bring social change through music.
Sistema Cyprus is a music and social programme inspired by El Sistema of Venezuela that aims to provide all children and young people with free music education through orchestras and choirs while promoting respect and recognition of vulnerable population groups in each society. The programme began in September 2018, housed at the Peace hall in Ledras Steet through the support of the Municipality of Nicosia and in Larnaca, through collaboration with the Foundation of Cultural Creativity for Children and Youth. Sistema Cyprus is a member of Sistema Europe, which is the European network of all El Sistema inspired programmes. It offers music lessons to more than 100 children.
Sistema in Concert
Concert with Sistema Cyprus Orchestra along with Windcraft playing rhythms and melodies from around the world and especially from Latin America. June 12. Open Air Theatre of Bank of Cyprus Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free