June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Paphos Municipal Philharmonic Orchestra goes to the cinema

by Eleni Philippou00

There are certain movies that have left a legacy, be it due to legendary quotes, intricate plots or unforgettable tunes. How many times have you heard those iconic notes of The Godfather’s love theme and instantly pictured Al Pacino sitting in a dark room smoking his cigar? Or James Bond’s fabulous soundtrack that made you raise your hands to form a pistol and mysteriously look around like a secret agent? This month, you’ll get a chance to listen to music from well-known films live in Paphos.

Round Table 7 Pafos and Almyra Hotel co-host with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Paphos Municipality a unique concert dedicated to cinema aficionados on the evenings of June 19 and 26 at the hotel’s Euazone Spa.

In this special concert, the Philharmonic Orchestra will present a repertory inspired by cinema, uniting the seventh art with Philharmonic sounds, presenting excerpts from the music of Greek and international films under the conductor Zack Evangelou.

This music and film journey will include music from The Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean, James Bond, the Children of Piraeus and the legendary Zorba.

All of the proceeds will go to the newly established Thanos Hotels & Resorts and Round Table 7 Scholarship Fund, with the aim of awarding scholarships for postgraduate studies.

There’s a limited number of tickets at the price of €15 per person, including a welcome drink.

 

