June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner reported missing from rural home

by Peter Michael00

A 73-year-old man was reported missing from his Nicosia home on Tuesday evening, police said.

The man, Michalakis Panayiotou, is from Farmakas and is described as 1.70 metres tall and having white hair.

When he left his home on Tuesday morning, Panayiotou was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

He was driving a silver Nissan Navara, with the licence plate KLJ148.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Nicosia police on 22 802222, the nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Help Line on 1460.

 

