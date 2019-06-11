June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seek woman in connection theft of €10,000

by Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are looking for a 43-year-old woman in connection with the theft of €10,000.

A travel agent from Egypt who came to Cyprus with a group of 30 Egyptians reported to police on Monday that the group went to a hotel in Limassol after their arrival at Paphos airport.

One of them noticed that a bag containing €10,000 was missing. It is believed to have been stolen at the airport.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 43-year-old woman, a member of the group. A warrant was issued against the suspect and police are searching for her.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X