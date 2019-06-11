June 11, 2019

Slovak FM presents €10,000 donation to CMP

by Staff Reporter
Miroslav Lajčák (left)

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Tuesday expressed its thanks to the Slovak Republic for its donation of €10,000 on the occasion of the visit to the CMP Laboratory of the country’s foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák.

This brings the Slovak financial assistance to the CMP to €20,000 over the past years.

“This contribution to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus will support the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” the CMP said.

So far, 937 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials. The CMP is working hard to resolve the remaining cases.

