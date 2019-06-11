June 11, 2019

Tourism Ministry submits proposal for noise pollution

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Tuesday his ministry has submitted a proposal for the cabinet for approval after the House interior committee discussed noise pollution.

In a letter to the committee, Perdios said the deputy ministry made the proposal and that they also believe  Tourist Police should be established, who would deal with issues such as smoking in closed spaces and noise pollution.

Perdios added that the deputy ministry is in agreement with the committee, which said that the best way to temporarily deal with the issue is through the use of the police.

He added that the creation of a tourist police force would be helpful in dealing with the safety, public health and quality of the product offered to visitors.

The deputy minister told the committee that his ministry is ready to undertake the issues that affect the security and health of visitors.

However, earlier in the day the Association of Club Owners said that whatever solution is found to noise pollution must take their concerns into account.

 

