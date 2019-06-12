June 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arson attack on Limassol school, €20,000- €30,000 in damage

by Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

A fire which broke out shortly before midnight Tuesday in a room on the ground floor of Ayios Nikolaos lyceum in Limassol was likely caused by arson, police said on Wednesday morning.

The fire caused damage in the region of €20,000- €30,000, the head of the school district board Dinos Ellinas said, condemning the incident.

He did not rule out that it may have been caused by students reacting to their exam results.

“There is a lot of damage, more than €20,000 or €30,000,” he said.

“Equipment has been destroyed, furniture, photocopiers and other items, which we will immediately try to replace.”

According to Ellinas, the teachers’ meeting room and the computer room were affected by the fire.

There are a number of small acts of vandalism in schools, he noted, “but this was something big.”

The head of the school district board assured the public that “we will be on our guard”, adding that during the summer months, schools will be guarded.

Special attention will be paid to schools which are believed to be at a high risk of vandalism.

According to the fire services, firefighters responded to the incident, which was reported at 11.23pm, with two fire trucks and brought the blaze under control 25 minutes later.

Furniture and equipment was burnt while the whole room was damaged by smoke.

Outside the school the content of two wheelie bins were also set on fire.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X