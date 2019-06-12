Best academic practice the focus of Erasmus+ meeting

The Open University of Cyprus (OUC) organised for the sixth consecutive year an Erasmus+ international staff week with the participation of 29 academic and administrative staff members from 21 universities located in 11 European countries and five other countries.
Staff from universities Βulgaria, Germany, Greece, France, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, UK, Lebanon, Jordan, Russia, Ukraine and Serbia all took part.
OUC’s sixth Erasmus+ International Staff Week took place between May 27 and May 31. Participants engaged in workshops, presentations and activities and familiarised themselves with the university’s distance learning methodology and the integration of new technologies into the processes of teaching and learning.
Participants also had the opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas, experiences and good practices in international relations, development of collaborations for student mobility and staff exchanges, recruitment and support services for students, and open access repositories.
The new challenge of the general data protection regulation implementation was also presented, while a representative of the Cypriot National Agency for the Erasmus+ programmes presented and discussed with the participants the new possibilities of Erasmus+ international mobility. Some of the participants held their own presentations to promote best practices of their home universities.
Furthermore, the Erasmus+ international staff week was an excellent opportunity for the participants to become aware of the Cypriot culture, history and tradition, through guided tours at the old city of Nicosia, the city of Larnaca and a visit to the AG Leventis gallery.
The successful organisation of international staff weeks at the Open University of Cyprus, through the broad participation of staff of foreign universities, contributes decisively to the establishment and enhancement of mobility and cooperation links between OUC and other universities in Europe and third countries, and promotes the cooperation and communication of the OUC academic and administrative staff with colleagues from all over the world.
Best academic practice the focus of Erasmus+ meeting
The Open University of Cyprus (OUC) organised for the sixth consecutive year an Erasmus+ international staff week with the participation of 29 academic and administrative staff members from 21 universities located in 11 European countries and five other countries.