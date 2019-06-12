June 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body of six-year-old Sierra found

by Rachael Gillett0626
Memi lake
Photo: CNA

The body of six-year-old Sierra, one of the seven victims of a serial killer was found on Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

Authorities had announced earlier in the day they would pump some water out of lake Memi in Xyliatos where investigations were ongoing to locate the remains of Sierra.

Sierra Graze was the daughter of Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, from the Philippines, another of the seven victims, five women and two girls.

Earlier in the month, the owner of the private diving company hired by authorities in the search for Sierra and another body in the Mitsero red lake, which was recently recovered, said the chances of finding the body of the six-year-old were very slim because the lake is around 60 metres deep with many underwater ravines.

Authorities have been searching for Sierra’s remains for almost two months after the suspect in the killings, Nicos Metaxas, 35, showed police where he dumped her body. Mother and daughter had been reported missing by their roommate on May 5, 2018.

Sierra was the last of Metaxas’ seven victims to be found. The serial killer admitted to killing the girl, along with her mother, and dumping her body in lake Memi after wrapping her in a sheet and tying it to a cement block. Tiburcio was the first of the victims recovered after being accidentally found inside a mine shaft on April 14, uncovering what has become the first recorded case of a serial killer on the island.

Metaxas is currently in custody pending the completion of police investigations. He is expected to be charged on Friday with the crimes of murders, kidnapping, abduction, rape, indecent assault, attempting to destroy evidence and obstruction of justice among others.

 

