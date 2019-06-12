June 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drunk driver causes three-car domino crash

by Annette Chrysostomou00

A drunk driver caused the collision of three cars in Psimolofou, Nicosia, on Tuesday evening.

Around 9.15pm a 53-year-old driver, a resident of Nicosia, collided with a car in front of him driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The woman’s car, in turn, crashed into the vehicle in front of her which was stopped at traffic lights.

The driver of this car, a 31-year-old man, was slightly injured. He received first aid at Nicosia general hospital before being released.

An alcotest was carried out on the 53-year-old which showed a reading of 89μg, four times the allowed 22μg, and further checks revealed that several fines were pending against him.

The man was arrested pending more investigations.

