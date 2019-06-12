June 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Explosion at Nicosia Cineplex sparked by fire

by Annette Chrysostomou

An explosion damaged the main entrance and part of the Cineplex cinema in Strovolos early on Wednesday.

According to first reports, the explosion was sparked by al fire.

The fire services were alerted to the incident at 4.43am and responded with two fire trucks. The blaze was under control an hour later, at 5.40am.

Police and the fire services are investigating the causes of the fire and explosion.

