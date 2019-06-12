June 12, 2019

Juncker regrets not concluding a deal on Cyprus issue

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker mentioned the non-resolution of the Cyprus issue as “one of his regrets” concerning his tenure on the helm of the executive branch of the EU.

Juncker said in a televised interview with Politico Brussels, that he regrets not concluding a deal between the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot community.

In the same interview, Juncker clarified that the deal on the UK`s withdrawal agreement from the European Union would not be reopened. He also noted that he had the impression that for months now the main interest in British civil society was to replace Theresa May and not how to find an agreement with the European Union.

“Anyway, the deal exists,” he said. “We have signed a withdrawal agreement (WA) with Theresa May, which is not a treaty between Theresa May and Juncker, but an agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which must be respected by the next British prime minister. I am clear, there will be no renegotiations on the content of the WA “.

As for the Trump, Juncker said he had a good personal relationship with the US president and noted that he “deserves respect because he is president of the country, and we should not accompany his doings with unpleasant comments from the European side.”

