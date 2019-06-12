June 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing Nicosia pensioner located

by Annette Chrysostomou00

A 73-year-old man who was reported missing from his Nicosia home on Tuesday evening was found on Wednesday morning and is in good health, police reported.

Michalakis Panayiotou, from Farmakas, had been absent from his home in Strovolos since Tuesday morning and was reported missing in the evening.

He was found after a resident of the area informed police about his whereabouts at 9am.

Police thanked the person who helped locate him.

