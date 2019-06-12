June 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Mood Indigo brings New York vibes to Technopolis 20

by Eleni Philippou00

Mood Indigo is back from New York, presenting a new repertoire inspired by the energy and music of the Big Apple. After performing at various clubs in Manhattan with many great musicians, Mood Indigo is excited to share their experiences with the audience in Cyprus, including Paphos. So, to enjoy one of the most original, vintage jazz bands on the island, find them for one night only in the garden of Technopolis 20 next Wednesday.

Their repertoire is set to take the audience on a journey to times of old, a long-gone era of classic swing, performed in unique arrangements. Beautiful songs composed by the likes of Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington and songs sung by Billie Holiday, Anita O’Day, Sarah Vaughan and others.

The band is comprised of Irene Day (voice), Greg Makamian (double bass), Marios Toumbas (piano) and Ioannis Vafeas (drums), all names you might have seen going around the local music scene.

The creation of Mood Indigo is thanks to the only female member of the band, Irene, who after living in Toronto for 21 years moved to Cyprus and started the band with Greg Makamian. Greg has also had a lengthy career abroad performing in the USA, Canada, Germany, Armenia and Greece at various clubs and festivals.

Marios Toumbas and Ioannis Vafeas both perform in various ensembles and Toumbas has been an instructor of jazz music at the European University Cyprus since 2009. Professional drummer and educator Vafeas performs regularly at major festivals, concert halls and prestigious jazz clubs all over the world and in Cyprus and you might have seen him in his Ioannou/Vafeas Quartet.

 

Mood Indigo-New York Sessions

Live performance by band Mood Indigo presenting a new repertoire inspired by the energy and music of New York City. June 19. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm-10.30pm. €12

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X