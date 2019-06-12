President says raid on Medical Association was ‘unnecessary’

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday the raid by the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) on the offices of the Medical Association (CyMA) was “unfortunate and unnecessary”.

A presidency announcement said that Anastasiades, as soon as he set foot back on the island from his trip in Switzerland, requested a briefing by the CPC on its decision to investigate CyMA.

The CPC carried out an on-site check at the offices of CyMA on Tuesday over decisions and actions it took urging members not to join Gesy.

The incident drew the ire of the association, which promptly threatened legal measures.

Anastasiades said in a tweet on Wednesday he respected trade union freedoms and the legal provisions concerning the establishment and operation of Gesy, nor did he ignore the independence and responsibilities of the CPC.

But he remained strongly critical of the raid.

“I find the commission’s initiative to probe CyMA, completely unnecessary.”

The presidency later repeated the president’s criticism.

Gesy, the announcement said, is a social conquest embraced by all and its implementation should not be marred by any coercive measures.

“That is why any measures that tend to affect the free will of healthcare providers or any citizen, finds the President of the Republic strictly opposed to such initiatives,” the announcement said.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou also expressed his opposition to CPC actions.

The CPC said on Tuesday that the investigation revolves around the possible violation by CyMA and its members of the law on protection of competition and article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union that prohibits cartels and other agreements that could disrupt free competition in the European Economic Area’s internal market.

CPC head Loukia Christodoulou said the investigation was being carried out for “further investigation of the potential violation of article 101”.

The probe concerns actions and decisions by CyMA and its members, including medical companies and local medical boards, concerning their participation or not in Gesy “and more specifically their decisions and/or actions with which they call on, urge or advise their members not to participate in Gesy,” Christodoulou said.