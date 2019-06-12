June 12, 2019

Raising funds through music and dance

by Eleni Philippou013

Helping charities in need is what the Paphos Aphrodite Rotary Club, with its latest event set to be held in Paphos on Saturday.

Running since 1997, the Club has run a range of fund-raising events for chosen charities including dinner dances, Bingo nights, a yearly charity casino, and their famous Gluewhein event with a stand in the middle of Paphos’ Kennedy Square selling hot wine and hot dogs.

Music will be the theme of Saturday’s event with local bands The Zilla Project and The Cover Up performing and raising funds for the Margarita Liasidou Foundation in Paphos which looks after people with special needs. More specifically, the foundation offers accommodation, protection, care, exercise, entertainment and rehabilitation to handicapped children. Those being cared for take part in a programme specially tailored to their needs.

The live music event hopes to raise money for the Foundation to continue its projects and provide the centre with 24-hour care.

“The music and bands idea came to me from one of our visitors from the UK when he mentioned how they raise funds for their charities by staging a music festival in a local park, which always turns out to be very successful and well supported by the public,” Paphos Aphrodite Rotary Club president George Kafizas said. And so, on Saturday Tala Amphitheatre will become a music and dance hub, raising sums for a good cause.

 

Charity Dance Party

Live music by The Zilla Project and The Cover Up. Organised by the Paphos Aphrodite Rotary Club raising funds for the Margarita Liasidou Foundation. June 15. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-758323

