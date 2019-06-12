Russian and Estonian musicians put on a show

Described as one of Russia’s leading bass players, who has worked with top jazz and fusion bands in the country, Anton Davidyants is coming to the island for a live performance on Friday with Estonian singer Linda Kanter. Limassol’s Kiklos Musiki will host the two musicians.
Anton’s style combines incredible creative power with a peerless technical level even though some might say he was late to the party. He came to his instrument late in his teens and after reluctantly enrolling in the Frederic Chopin college on piano, the 15-year-old discovered the bass guitar.
“From this moment on, the instrument was all he could think of,” say the organisers. Dropping out of college after only one semester, he started practising for most of his waking hours. This passion, bordering on fanaticism, led him to secure the only scholarship at the College of Music only three months after his first encounter with the instrument. His progress from then on was lightning fast.
The same year he was invited to play in all the student bands. In just about a year, he played with an incredible number of musicians and bands: Igor Butman, Oleg Butman, Sergey Manukyan, Mariam Merabova, Batyrkhan Shukenov and many more famous musicians and singers in Russia. In the end, he had played with almost all existing formations in Moscow. He also quickly began to play and tour with international artists and so his international recognition is also growing thanks to collaborations with some of the best musicians on the planet.
“Linda Kanter one of the best Estonian jazz vocalists,” add organisers. As a gifted and talented jazz singer, Linda had the opportunity to study with Kurt Elling while cooperating with various top Estonian artists. Linda is stylistically versatile, ranging from rock to soul and funk to pop. Her true style of voice is singing traditional jazz and R&B influenced music, allowing her to combine complicated harmonies with possibilities to improvise.
Well-known Cyprus musicians Leonid Nesterov and Andreas Stefanou will also perform in the concert.
Live performance by bass player Anton and Estonian singer Linda. June 14. Kiklos Musiki, Limassol. 8pm-11pm. Tel: 25-107230