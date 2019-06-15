A minute with Erietta and Efi Melanidou Fashion designers

Where do you live?

We both live in Nicosia with our two beautiful cats

Best childhood memory?

Summer holidays near the beach with friends and family

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

We are huge food lovers so we love many restaurants and dishes, however the most special ones are the tiny traditional taverns you can find hidden in the Cypriot villages. The only thing that we dislike is meat.

What did you have for breakfast?

Oatmeal with honey and nuts

Would you class yourselves as day or night people? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

We used to be very big fans of the night!! Not any more! Now we prefer to wake up early and seize the day! A perfect day for us is starting by going straight to the gym, then opening our showroom and in the evening go for dinner or drinks with our friends.

Best book ever read?

Unfortunately, it’s been a long time since we managed to start and finish reading a book due to our very busy schedule.

Favourite film of all time?

We have sooo many favorite films. Some of them are The Birds, Eraserhead and A Clockwork Orange. All of them are very conceptual, inspirational films that have the ability to create emotions and questions.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

We have a soft spot for London because we feel it as a second home after our studies there. Our dream trip though is definitely Japan and Africa.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

We usually listen to minimal techno or contemporary classical music.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs and yogurt

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat for sure!! It would be a glass house on the top of a hill, surrounded by trees and water.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

We cannot say just one so we choose HR Geiger, Thierry Mugler and Alexander McQueen. All of them are/were pure geniuses and extraordinary creators. They have always been an inspiration for us.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

We would organise a house gathering with the precious people and animals of our lives and ‘party like there is no tomorrow’.

What is your greatest fear?

Stop dreaming and setting goals.

Tell me a joke…

Donald Trump is the President of the United States

Efi and Erietta founded their own brand EFIERI in 2012. The fashion duo recently launched a collaboration project Æther Resort 2019 with designer Toumazo Charalmbous and their Spring-Summer 2019 womenswear, menswear and swimwear collection. The motto behind SS19 collection was: “Some women fear the fire. Some women simply become it!” Find them on Instagram and at their shop in Themistokli Dervi in Nicosia.