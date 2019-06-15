June 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A unique experience for youth: Crossroads Re-Imagined

By Eleni Philippou062

With peace education methodologies, theatre and expressive arts at its core, the Crossroads Re-Imagined summer camp is now accepting applications for August 2019. Implemented by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research and funded by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, the camp is set to run for another 10 days of fun and learning.

Besides the non-formal tools used in the camp activities, what sounds even more immersive is that it will be held in the small village of Kampos. Between August 2 and 11, the 15 to 18-year-olds will not only take part in the camp’s interactive workshops but also get a taste of rural Cypriot life. In a tranquil environment cut off in a way from external distractions, the young adults will approach the subject of peace and reconciliation.

The camp organisers expand on this: “The camp aims to increase contact and cooperation between young people from all the communities in Cyprus and promote reconciliation in the framework of a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence.”

Applications will be open only until June 17 so time is of the essence if you want to take part. For the application form and detailed information about the camp, you can visit www.ahdr.info/news or contact AHDR or 99-790848.

 

