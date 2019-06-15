June 15, 2019

Access to Cape Greco sea caves to be restricted

Access to the Cape Greco caves, one of the most photographed spots on the island, is to be restricted for safety reasons, it emerged on Saturday.

A study by the geological surveys department found that the caves that line Cyprus’ south-eastern coast and which are visited by scores of locals and tourists are not safe due to erosion levels.

The department decided on Wednesday that access to the sea caves should be restricted, leaving the Ayia Napa municipality scrambling to find ways to curb visitation.

Ayia Napa mayor Yiannis Karousos told media on Sunday that the issue will be discussed in the municipal council’s next meeting in order to decide whether visitation will be forbidden completely or whether it will be more controlled through the construction of a fence or the stationing of a security guard.

Until a decision is taken, Karousos said that temporary stairs will be built allowing safe access to the caves for visitors wishing to take photographs or swim.

Numerous incidents have been recorded at the sea caves in recent years due to the location’s popularity as a cliff jumping spot, with officials now considering the possibility of placing of lifeguards in the area.

 

