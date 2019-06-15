June 15, 2019

Flight control centre back to normal

Operations at the Nicosia flight control centre have been fully restored, transport minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou said on Saturday.

After Thursday’s collapse of part of the ceiling, which injured one employee, Anastasiadou said that by Saturday working conditions for control centre staff were completely safe.

Anastasiadou thanked the staff and all people who contributed to the timely restoration of the control centre’s operations.

On Friday, she said the ministry is pushing ahead with long-delayed plans to move the control centre to new facilities in Kokkinotrimithia.

The move to the new building has been dragging on for the last 15 years.

