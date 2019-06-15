June 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

International Film Festival to be held under the stars

By Eleni Philippou040

Movie enthusiasts rejoice as another film festival appears on the island, this time in Paphos. The 4th Paphos International Film Festival (PIFF) with open-air film screenings will be hosted at Technopolis 20 from June 21 to 23 and will feature screenings of Cypriot and International short films and documentaries.

This year’s production aims to promote a spirit of friendship and cooperation among filmmakers whether from the island or all over the world. And just like every other year, PIFF is committed to supporting authentically independent short films and aims to research, promote and develop the art of independent film making.

The first two evenings will feature 10 short films each and another set of 10 films will be screened on the final night produced by students. The films taking part are mainly from Europe but there are a few from Nepal, Russia, Canada, the US, Argentina and a Dutch-Tanzanian collaboration.

Two Cypriot films are taking part this year. The Sound, directed by Antony Petrou, will be screened first featuring British scenes as it was shot in the UK. The film revolves around Beth and her family who live on a secluded farm. Beth’s mother begins to hear a sound that no one else can hear and Beth becomes obsessed with finding and stopping the mystery of the strange sound.

Stelana Kliris’ To The Moon and Back was shot entirely in Cyprus and features a young man who has to tell his girlfriend that he has been accepted on a one-way mission to Mars.

 

4th Paphos International Film Festival

Festival with Cypriot and international films and documentaries. June 21-23. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.45pm. www.piffcyprus.com

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X