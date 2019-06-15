June 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New orange warning as storms continue in mountains

By Lizzy Ioannidou0638

A fresh orange weather warning was issued by the met office on Saturday, warning of heavy thunderstorms and possibly hail.

The warning, valid from noon until 6pm on Saturday, says that mountain areas and those inland are likely to be more strongly impacted by stormy weather, with rainfall likely to reach over 55mm per hour.

An orange weather warning was also issued on Friday, with heavy rainfall in recent days causing power outages and flooded basements in many areas of the island.

The heavy rains over the last few days have seen an increased flow into reservoirs. With 749.4 mm of rain so far this meteorological year, it is the second rainiest since records began with 1968/9 recording 800mm.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X