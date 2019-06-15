June 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman reports she was kidnapped, beaten up

By Lizzy Ioannidou01399

Police are investigating a gang-like kidnapping and robbery of a 25-year-old woman in Strovolos on Friday night.

The case was reported by the 25-year-old at around 11.30pm on Friday. She told police that as she walking down a road in Strovolos at around 8.30pm, a car suddenly pulled up next to her. One person jumped out of the car and attacked her, before he grabbed and put her into the car.

The culprits then took her to an area in Lakatamia. She told police that she was beaten by the kidnappers, who then stole her handbag which contained among other things her mobile phone and a small sum of money.

The culprits then fled the scene in the car, leaving the 25-year-old behind.

 

 

