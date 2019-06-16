June 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Clarion Business Centre

Clarion Business Centre is located in the heart of Nicosia with easy access to all amenities. It provides all the facilities that a modern day professional requires.

What makes Clarion Business Centre unique is that with the variety of facilities offered we can create the ideal office for your business:

  • Staffed Reception
  • Fully furnished private offices
  • Shared office spaces
  • Virtual office services
  • Fiber-optic internet
  • Business address
  • Conference facilities
  • Training rooms approved by ANAD
  • 24 hr security systems
  • 24 hr access to the building
  • Daily cleaning
  • Fully-Equipped kitchenettes
  • Building maintenance and insurance.

Large or small, we provide all you need for an effective, efficient business workplace wherever and however you want…

Office Services Available for your Business.

Full-time Serviced Offices • Equipped with the latest IT and telecoms, immediately available and at a budget to suit your needs.

  • Your mail and calls handled by reception and admin services
  • Charges all included: rent, rates, service charges & utilities
  • Your own branding and signs in your office
  • Our Staff will be at your disposal from early morning till late afternoon. The Clarion BC manager will coordinate all your requirements and be at your service at all times
  • There are lounge areas available, perfect for day visitors or even a quiet corner to work from between meetings
  • Up to date IT and equipment is stored in a purposely built server room. High-Speed fiber optic internet, wi-fi and secured sockets are available in all rooms and common areas within the Bussiness Centre.

Local Amenities: • Banks • Post Offices • Citizen’s Services Centre • Hotels • Restaurants • Pubs • Bars • Cafes • Health & Leisure Centres • Theatres & Museums are all within walking distance.

Address: 25 Aphrodite Street, 1060 Nicosia, Cyprus

Telephone: +357 22479300/2

E-mail: [email protected]

www.clarion-bc.com

Facebook: @ClarionBC

