June 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drunk driver arrested after abandoning accident scene

By Staff Reporter00

A 51-year-old drunk driver who was five times over the limit was arrested early Sunday after leaving the scene of an accident in Larnaca.

The passenger in the second car was slightly injured.

Police said that around 1.40am, the motorist who was arrested had been driving in Larnaca town and failed to stop at a red light, colliding with the second vehicle being driven by a 59-year-old.

After the collision, the 51-year-old left the scene. The passenger in the second car aged 34, was slightly injured. He was taken to Larnaca General Hospital but did not accept the doctors’ suggestion he remain overnight for observation.

Police managed to track down the drunk driver at his home in Aradippou where he was breathalysed. The result of 118mg compared with the legal limit of 22mg. Hi blood test clocked in at a final 111mg.

