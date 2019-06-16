June 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Gender Equality watchdog says role of fathers just as important as mothers

By Staff Reporter00

The Commissioner for Gender Equality on Sunday said fathers and fatherhood should be honoured for their contribution to the family and society in general.

The message from Iosifina Antoniou was issued to mark International Fathers’ Day.

“This day aims to show that the contribution and role of the father is as important as that of the mother and in modern society, fathers are now more involved in bringing up their children than ever before,” Antoniou said.
“This participation is the key to happiness, the child’s peace of mind and family cohesion.”

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X