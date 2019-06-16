June 16, 2019

Romanian teen reported missing in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter
A 17-year-old Romanian girl has been missing from home since Saturday, police said.

The girl, Loredana Floredina Bogdaniuc was reported missing Saturday night at 10.45pm

The girl is described as being 1.65m tall, slim with brown hair down to her shoulders.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID at 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.

