June 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Russia dismisses accusations of meddling in EU elections

By Reuters News Service043

The Russian government’s security council described as absurd on Sunday accusations that Moscow spread disinformation to sway voters in last month’s European Union elections, the TASS state news agency reported.

An EU report on the vote for its parliament said on Friday there was evidence both Russian and European online sources had sought to promote extreme views and polarise debate on issues like migration and religion.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X