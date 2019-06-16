Turn summer nights into music nights

The summer season isn’t busy only for festival goers but musicians too with the holding of concerts around the island. Many musicians go on tour for most of the summer and every year Cyprus welcomes some big names.
First up in June is Cypriot singer Michalis Hadjigiannis, who has enjoyed a successful career both here and in Greece. He’s been in the music industry for nearly two decades and even Forbes listed him as the fifth highest ranked singer in Greece and the 22nd most powerful and influential celebrity. Performing Sunday night in Protaras you might still have a chance to catch him.
Next up and still in Protaras, at the newly popular Nava Seaside that’s been attracting young crowds recently with their loud beach parties, is another local talent. Anna Vissi will present a unique summer show with all her favourite songs on June 21. As Nava’s events seem to sell out fast and seeing as the singer is widely popular, it’s recommended to purchase tickets soon.
Continuing with Greek music, Dionysis Savvopoulous is set to give a concert on June 22 alongside distinguished friends and fellow respected Greek musicians Pantelis Thalassinos and Lavrentis Machairitsas. It’s set to be a grand musical encounter as Katerina Polemi, Froso Stylianou, the Vocal Ensemble Diastasis and the Mesa Gitonia Philharmonic will also be performing on the evening at Limassol’s Municipal Gardens Theatre.
Breaking away from Greek music, iconic 80s music star Thomas Anders, famous for songs such as Cheri, Cheri Lady, No Face, No Name, No Number and You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul is holding a concert in Limassol on June 21.
Having had a significant impact on international music history, Anders will be performing the very best of his solo and Modern Talking hits. Post-concert, an 80s disco party will take over Theama Venue until 1am.
Michalis Hadjigiannis
Concert by popular Cypriot singer. June 16. Verano Lounge Bar, Protaras. 9pm. €20 including a drink. Tel: 96-132590
Anna Vissi
Concert by widely famous local pop star, Anna Vissi. June 21. Nava Seaside, Protaras.9pm-2am. Tel: 22-777744
Dionysis Savvopoulos and Friends
Concert by well-known Greek singer along with Pantelis Thalassinos, Lavrentis Machairitsas and others. June 22. Municipal Gardens Theatre, Limassol. 9pm-11pm. €30-€20. Tel: 25-878744
Thomas Anders
Live performance by popular 80s pop star Thomas Anders performing hit songs from his solo career and with Modern Talking. June 21. Theama Venue, Limassol.8pm. €35