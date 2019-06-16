June 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US expresses concern over Turkish drilling

By CNA News Service0244
The Turkish drillship Fatih

The US has expressed concern over the recent statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that drilling haD started in Cyprus’ EEZ.

In an interview with Anadolu on Friday, Cavusoglu said that its vessel Fatih had started its drilling in an area approximately 36.6 nautical miles off the coast of Paphos and inside the Cypriot EEZ.

A State Department spokesperson asked by hellasjournal.com said: “As the spokesperson said in a May 6 statement, the United States is deeply concerned by Turkey’s announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone”.

This step, the spokesperson added, “is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X