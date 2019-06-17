June 17, 2019

Keep the kids entertained this June

By Eleni Philippou053

Among the cocktail events and music performances that thrive this time of year, activities to entertain the young ones are also on, so families fear not. Just before the summer schools begin to take over, workshops, children’s shows and theatre are at play.

The Limassol Theatre Arts School knows this well as it keeps young students busy throughout the year. Putting on seasonal and annual shows, the school is ready to present its summer production. This one is focused on ever-favourite Disney and its many tales which have entertained generations.

Four shows will be on from June 21 to 23 at the school, giving the audience a chance to get reacquainted with popular Disney characters such as Hercules, Mary Poppins, Cinderella and Aladdin. Though it won’t be just Disney. The students, aged three to 18, will perform a selection of hits from Broadway and the West End as well.

Also on a Disney theme, Atelier De La Danse will present a performance of The Little Mermaid on June 23 at Pattihio Theatre with colourful costumes and special lighting effects.

Staying on a theatre theme, the Cyprus Theatre Museum in Limassol has been offering Sunday workshops for children this month. Three have already gone and the upcoming on June 23 will be a musical trip to Theatre Land, with Maria Crambi celebrating Music Day through the melodies and sounds of the Museum.

 

Disney Magical Musicals

Performance by the Limassol Theatre Arts School performing a selection of hits from Disney, Broadway and the West End. June 21 at 7pm. June 22 at 4pm and 7pm. June 23 at 4pm. LTAS, Limassol. €5. Tel: 99-117173, 99-784927

The Little Mermaid

Performance by Atelier De La Danse. June 23. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm-10pm. €12. Tel: 25-377277

Sunday Workshops for Children

Musical workshop through the melodies and sounds of the Museum. June 23. Cyprus Theatre Museum, Limassol. 10am. Tel: 25-343464

