June 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Line up announced for Limassol Beer Festival

By Eleni Philippou00

Famous artists and bands from Greece and Cyprus, more than 100 beer brands and street food will all be part of the Medfest – Limassol Beer Festival. The second edition of the festival is getting ready to take place this July, coming from the organisers of another popular beer happening, SeptemberFest.

From July 6 to July 10, Potamos Germasogias will be turned into a beer hotspot featuring both local and imported beer brands. Seven artists have been confirmed to perform so far. Greek hip hop band Stavento will first take the stage on July 6, followed by local band Fuse with a rock tribute to US, Metallica and Bon Jovi among others.

On the next day Greek singer Petros Iakovides will perform as part of his summer tour. On July 8 popular Greek reggae band Locomondo will arrive to put the crowd in a summer mood with their upbeat and lively music.

Dimitris Mbasis and Kostas Karafiotis will be on the following day in a tribute to famous Greek singer Dimitris Mitropanos. The final act to perform on the festival’s last day is Greek rock musician Stelios Rokkos who’s also on his tour. Other details are yet to be announced. Follow the Facebook page to stay updated: www.facebook.com/medfest.limassolbeerfestival

 

Medfest – Limassol Beer Festival

Beer festival will live music acts, local and imported beer brands and food. July 6-10. Potamos Germasogias, Limassol. €8. www.med-fest.com

