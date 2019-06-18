June 18, 2019

Anastasiades-Ozersay meeting comes to light, Akinci kept in the dark

A meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot ‘Foreign Minister’ Kudret Ozersay without leader Mustafa Akinci knowing about it has caused a rift between the two Turkish Cypriot politicians, reports said on Tuesday.

Akinci’s spokesman, Baris Burcu, said in a written statement on Tuesday that ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar confirmed that Ozersay had a meeting with Anastasiades.

No details of when or where the meeting took place were revealed as yet. Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou could not be reached for comment.

Burcu said Tatar confirmed the meeting after Akinci called him to enquire whether this was true following claims the such a meeting had taken place.

“The fact that no information was given by the foreign minister before or after this meeting is in direction violation of state practice and seriousness. It all falls against values of political ethics,” Burcu said.

He recalled that Akinci regularly informs all competent state institutions on all official and unofficial meetings held with the Greek Cypriot leadership as well as his foreign interlocutors.

“The unacceptable stance of the foreign minister who has lately adopted a habit of not informing the president of the contacts he is holding is greatly disappointing,” Burcu said.

 

