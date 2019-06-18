June 18, 2019

Apollon and AEK to face Kauno Zalgiris and Petrocub-Hincesti in UEL qualifying round

By Leo Leonidou00
AEK Larnaca and Apollon Limassol during one of last year's encounters between the teams

Apollon Limassol and AEK Larnaca have learned their Europa League first qualifying round opponents at the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Apollon will face the Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris, while AEK will face Moldovan team Petrocub-Hincesti.

Both Apollon’s and AEK’s opponents will have a slight advantage, since the Lithuanian and the Moldovan championships, due different schedules, are already halfway through.

The first leg of the first Europa League qualifying round will be played on July 11th, while the second round of games will take place a week later, on July 18th.

