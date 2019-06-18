June 18, 2019

Artwork from rubbish calls for environmental protection

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Students of a Kissonerga art studio have turned rubbish into a work of art, collecting plastic bottles and chalk and creating a giant pelican, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The work of art, which depicts a pelican surrounded by plastic materials and a six-pack ring stuck around its neck, is meant to send the message that the environment needs protection and to show how damaged it already is.

The project was initiated by artists Katerina Foukara and Arsentiy Lysenkov, who have created visual works from recycled material before.

For the project, students collected 100 bags full of small and large plastic bottles.

