June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet green lights financial support for children of serial killer’s victims

By George Psyllides065
A body is taken out of the temporary facility at Mitsero red lake (Christos Theodorides)

The cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide monetary assistance to the children of the women murdered by a self-confessed serial killer, a case that surfaced by accident, a couple of months ago.

Deputy government spokesperson Klelia Vasiliou said the state will grant €17,000, for the time being, to each dependent child as a small sign of support after the crimes that shocked the country.

“These women came to our country to work, investing thus in a better future for their children,” Vasiliou said. “As the state, we have a moral obligation to support these children.”

The Cyprus Mail understands the assistance concerns three children.

Self-confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas, 35, has claimed seven victims, five women and two children aged six and eight, the daughters of two of the murdered women.

Last week, search crews recovered the body of six-year-old Sierra Graze, the daughter of Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, from the Philippines, whose body was the first to be found two months ago inside a mine shaft in Mitsero.

Sierra was the last of the victims to be recovered.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X