June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Copa America

Chile begin Copa America campaign with 4-0 win vs Japan

By Press Association
Chile's Eduardo Vargas celebrates scoring their fourth goal

Defending champions Chile kicked off their bid for a third straight Copa America title with a 4-0 win over Japan in Sau Paulo.

Eduardo Vargas scored a second-half brace as Chile took advantage of too many squandered chances by Japan, one of two teams invited to take part in the South American tournament.

Japan’s youthful side showed promising signs despite the scoreline, with Real Madrid Castilla’s new midfielder Kubo a particular standout, but poor finishing from 20-year-old striker Ayase Ueda opened up the opportunity for Chile to secure a comfortable three points.

Erick Pulgar set up the victory just before the break when he headed in Charles Aranguiz’s corner in the 41st minute and Vargas netted his first nine minutes into the second half.

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez headed into the top-left corner in the 82nd minute before Vargas quickly added his second a minute later to wrap up the win.

