June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus expects stronger EU stand towards Turkey in gas dispute

By Reuters News Service03

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday he expected the European Union would deliver a stronger message to Turkey against endeavours by Ankara to explore for gas in areas surrounding the island.

“I’m optimistic … that the European Union will deliver stronger messages from what they have until today, and that is our objective,” Anastasiades told reporters in Nicosia.

